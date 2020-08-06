Popcaan preaches self-love in latest IG post

Popcaan preaches self-love in latest IG postThursday, August 06, 2020
|
How long does it take you to find the â€œperfectâ€ photo for the â€˜Gram? Iâ€™m guessing a while, right? Well, dancehall artiste Popcaan ainâ€™t about that life.
The Firm and Strong artiste posted a selfie of himself to his Instagram account, and some fans thought it wasnâ€™t his most flattering photo.
â€œDen a wah cudda cause this? Stop,â€ one person commented.
â€œI really donâ€™t like this, but whatever,â€ another person wrote.
The comments, for the most part, appeared to be just good-natured teasing, until someone called the photo downright â€œuglyâ€
â€œThis is a very ugly picture, it really scared me, ion like this one, take it down, and do another one please, bad pic of you.â€
And Popcaan clapped back, calling out people for always trying to look â€œperfectâ€. â€œYes that a uno problem, try pretend like everything perfect, my pic is fine, self love is very important, I love it Ÿ˜‰â€ he wrote.
What do you think of the photo, and of Popcaanâ€™s respond BUZZ Fam?
