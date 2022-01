Popcaan preaches self-love in latest IG post

How long does it take you to find the “perfect†photo for the ‘Gram? I’m guessing a while, right? Well, dancehall artiste Popcaan ain’t about that life.

The Firm and Strong artiste posted a selfie of himself to his Instagram account, and some fans thought it wasn’t his most flattering photo.

“Den a wah cudda cause this? Stop,†one person commented.

“I really don’t like this, but whatever,†another person wrote.

The comments, for the most part, appeared to be just good-natured teasing, until someone called the photo downright “uglyâ€

“This is a very ugly picture, it really scared me, ion like this one, take it down, and do another one please, bad pic of you.â€

And Popcaan clapped back, calling out people for always trying to look “perfectâ€. “Yes that a uno problem, try pretend like everything perfect, my pic is fine, self love is very important, I love it Ÿ˜‰â€ he wrote.

What do you think of the photo, and of Popcaan’s respond BUZZ Fam?