Popcaan releases ‘Unda Dirt’ music video with Masicka and Tommy Lee Sparta

Dancehall

artiste Popcaan has released a music video for Unda Dirt, a song he did with

Masicka and Tommy Lee Sparta.

The music video, which was directed by Ruption and produced by Shari Bedasse of RD Studios, premiered on YouTube on Friday. It is now trending at number two in Jamaica and has been viewed more than 228,000 times since its release.

In the ‘dark’ music video, men can be seen digging graves while a hearse is parked nearby. At intervals, a pastor is seen praying. Masicka and Popcaan simply appear singing the lyrics from the track.

Tommy Lee, however, brought the theatrics of an inmate on death row. In chains, he is about to get the death sentence when he manages to overpower and beat the guards.

The viewers were pleased with both the song and the music video.

“This video reminds me of back in the days when the alliance a send up the artist them and we could see that love in dancehall… big up popskull a you try bring black that love in dancehall and would love to see the youths them on the chart,” one person commented.

“It’s so crazy how three different style of dancehall sync so damn great on one song. Masicka hardcore, popcaan melody, Tommy Lee gothic,” another added.

Another person joined the conversation, adding: “Well balance, none of them outshine each other… This one tough.. Tune gonna tear down the clubs worldwide.”

The world first heard Unda Dirt when it was released in August as part of Popcaan’s Fixtape. After the album was dropped, it debuted at number 94 Billboard 200 chart.