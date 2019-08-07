Popcaan rocks OVO Fest with Drake

Popcaan rocks OVO Fest with DrakeWednesday, August 07, 2019
|
Dancehall artiste Popcaan joined in on the action at OVO Fest that was held in Canada on August 5 when he was called on stage by rap superstar Drake.
When Popcaan went on stage, there was a loud uproar from the crowd, as he was not expected to perform. Nonetheless, the deejay managed to reel off a few songs from his catalogue, including ‘Only Man She Want’ and a piece of ‘Controlla’, which sent the crowd into a frenzy.
Following the performance, Popcaan took to social media to share clips of his stint on stage. He also thanked Drake for allowing him to be part of the ‘historic’ event.
Drake also went on social media to show gratitude to other artistes like Meek Mill, Da Baby, Lil Baby, Cardi B, Megan the Stallion, Gucci Mane, who performed at the event.
