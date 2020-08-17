Popcaan scores his first Billboard 200 debut with â€˜Fixtapeâ€™

Jamaican dancehall artiste Popcaan has an international career poised for greatness, following the debut of his latest project, Fixtape, on the Billboard 200 on Monday (August 17).

The album entered the global chart at 94th, according to Billboard; the sixth best debut of the week and Popcaanâ€™s best-ever effort in his professional career.

The 32-year-old St Thomas native expressed his gratitude to his Unruly fans, in a post on Instagram, as Popcaan also thanked all his collaborators who made his Billboard debut possible.

â€œRespect to everyone who made this possibleŸ™Ÿ¿Ÿ™Ÿ¿ forever grateful.Â @billboardÂ unruly fans up forever Ÿ¤˜Ÿ¿#fixtape,â€ he wrote briefly.

Fixtape, the deejayâ€™s star-studded, 19-track effort, released last Friday (August 7) by Drake-owned OVO Sound, also features fellow dancehall stars Tommy Lee, Masicka, Jada Kingdom and Stylo G, as well as hip-hop talents PARTYNEXTDOOR and French Montana.

Already making the rounds is the fourth-listed single, TWIST & TURN, a four-minute picker-upper which features Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Jamaican Twitter users have been buzzing with excitement since Billboard broke the news, showering Popcaan with congratulations amid his impressive debut.

Have you peeped Fixtape yet, BUZZ fam? What do you think?