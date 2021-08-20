Popcaan sends support to Vybz Kartel after prison photos surface

Dancehall artiste Popcaan is reacting to the recent photos of his mentor Vybz Kartel. The 45-year-old deejay has been incarcerated for almost 10 years, and fans often jump at any opportunity to see what he looks like now.

To promote the now-viral cellphone interview he Vybz Kartel did with Lisa Evers of news outlet, Fox5 NY, Evers shared some up-to-date photos of him.

In one photo, a shirtless Vybz Kartel shows off his tattoos while wearing a pair of Jordan sneakers. He poses nonchalantly in front of a window, with some bathing rags serving as backdrop. The deejay wears a pair of tight jeans and is sporting a mini afro.

The photos soon went viral, with fans and colleagues alike responding to Vybz Kartel’s appearance. Among them was Popcaan, who reposted the photo to his Instagram stories, and send a word of encouragement to the ‘World Boss’.

“stay up mi G,” he wrote.

Vybz Kartel shared in the interview that he battled sickness while being imprisoned, but that he’s in a better space physically now.

“I’m basically just thinking about going home now because everything is drawing to a close, so I’m not really worried about my health as much, I’m doing much better you know… so it’s all good,” he said.