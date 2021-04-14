Popcaan shares humorous bike fail

Popcaan shares humorous bike failWednesday, April 14, 2021
|
Dancehall Artiste Popcaan has taken to social media to share a humorous video snippet of him falling off a motorcycle, while attempting a stunt recently.
The ‘Medal’ singer, seemingly performing a stunt for a music video, tried to maneuver the bike into a sharp turn while coming to a stop. However things did not work out the way he intended and he ended up on the ground with his videographer having to leap out of the way of a possible collision.
His caption for the video with “b–ocl–t #richforever” included a number of laughing emojis, which indicated that the Unruly Boss was in fine spirits despite his fall. He was wearing a helmet during his activity.
This had a number of fans sharing his sentiment and laughing along with him. Rapper Premed was among those who watched the video and commented “naa he need some more practice” while Jesse Royal and Spice shouted out Popcaan’s catchphrase ‘Chubble’ as their comment.
However, there were a few who expressed concern for the OVO signee, including Reggae legend Beres Hammond, who wrote “not good” with a thumbs down emoji possibly calling for his compatriot to be safe. Popcaan and Beres recently collaborated on the track God is Love, which has racked up over 2.4 million views on Youtube since the official video was released 3 weeks ago.
Notwithstanding, it seems that Popcaan was unharmed and in a jovial mood following the slight mishap, even indicating that it might have been a result of the front brake failing.
