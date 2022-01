Popcaan shares rare photo of dad

While we are often treated to many photos and videos of dancehall artiste Popcaan, and his mom he affectionately calls ‘Miss Rhona’, we rarely if ever get to see a picture of his dad.

Well, the Family singer changed that recently by posting a throwback photo of his father. In what appeared to be a street dance, Popcaan’s father who he calls ‘Father Shaq is deejaying at the dance.

Popcaan told fans that he couldn’t do anything other than music as it is ‘in his blood’. “This remind me say music ina me blood from morningŸ˜Šsalute my G✊Ÿ¿,†he captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram @fathershag this remind me say music ina me blood from morningŸ˜Šsalute my G✊Ÿ¿A post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic) on Sep 28, 2020 at 5:10pm PDT

And his fans, happy that he choose to walk in his destiny, agreed with the Firm and Strong artiste.

“Greatness inna the family yo born fi it,†one fan commented.

“You did haffi dweet,†another said.

“Music inna DNA,†one person wrote.