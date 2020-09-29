Popcaan shares rare photo of dad

While we are often treated to many photos and videos of dancehall artiste Popcaan, and his mom he affectionately calls â€˜Miss Rhonaâ€™, we rarely if ever get to see a picture of his dad.

Well, the Family singer changed that recently by posting a throwback photo of his father. In what appeared to be a street dance, Popcaanâ€™s father who he calls â€˜Father Shaq is deejaying at the dance.

Popcaan told fans that he couldnâ€™t do anything other than music as it is â€˜in his bloodâ€™. â€œThis remind me say music ina me blood from morningŸ˜Šsalute my GâœŠŸ¿,â€ he captioned the picture.

@fathershag this remind me say music ina me blood from morningŸ˜Šsalute my GâœŠŸ¿

And his fans, happy that he choose to walk in his destiny, agreed with the Firm and Strong artiste.

â€œGreatness inna the family yo born fi it,â€ one fan commented.

â€œYou did haffi dweet,â€ another said.

â€œMusic inna DNA,â€ one person wrote.