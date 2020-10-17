Popcaan teams up with Canadian rapper Preme for new EP

Jamaican

dancehall star Popcaan has collaborated with Canadian rapper Preme for a

recently released EP called Link Up.

New vibez with mi bredda fawadin Friday! #LINKUPEP #REPSUP #UNRULY @popcaanmusic @davidoofficial @frenchmontana @wizkhalifa @whoisbeam

The six-track project was released on Friday. They collaborated with rapper French Montana for Murda while they did Wining Queen with Wiz Khalifa. Love Cost Too Much was done with Beam. Comfortable, a track they did with Nigerian star Davido, was released some days ago. The other tracks on the EP are Freeze and Weekend.

The EP is currently available for purchase on various digital platforms.

The release of Link Up also comes on the same day Popcaanâ€™s remix of Maroon 5â€™s Nobodyâ€™s Love was released. That collaboration is quite impressive, as the American band has topped charts worldwide, sold millions of records and won many top awards.

Meanwhile, Popcaan has also collaborated with British entertainer Loski for a track called Avengers that was released earlier this week.