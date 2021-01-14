Popcaan to launch cannabis tea line

Dancehall artiste Popcaan will launch a cannabis tea line called â€˜Unrulyâ€™.

The artiste made the announcement on his Instagram page last evening, taking a page from many others who have used their popularity to explore other ventures.

Though no release date was shared, Popcaan posted an image of the product which will contain 10 tea bags per satchel.

He captioned the phoeo, â€œWeed is my best friend so i use it in all form, had to make sure my unruly people strong this time around . Dropping my cannabis immune tea real soon .. sip, relax and feel good followÂ @unrulycannabisteaÂ @theunrulyshopÂ for more information.Â @nassentialltdÂ boost your immune system the unruly wayðŸ’¯ðŸ’ªðŸ¿

Fans of the Risky artiste were thrilled with the news with many inquiring about shipping options and cost.

Other artistes who have made similar moves in the past year are Spice, who launched her Graci Noir clothing line, and Shenseea, who started her lash line.