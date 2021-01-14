Popcaan to launch cannabis tea line

Popcaan to launch cannabis tea lineThursday, January 14, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Popcaan will launch a cannabis tea line called â€˜Unrulyâ€™.
The artiste made the announcement on his Instagram page last evening, taking a page from many others who have used their popularity to explore other ventures.
Though no release date was shared, Popcaan posted an image of the product which will contain 10 tea bags per satchel.
He captioned the phoeo, â€œWeed is my best friend so i use it in all form, had to make sure my unruly people strong this time around . Dropping my cannabis immune tea real soon .. sip, relax and feel good followÂ @unrulycannabisteaÂ @theunrulyshopÂ for more information.Â @nassentialltdÂ boost your immune system the unruly wayðŸ’¯ðŸ’ªðŸ¿
Fans of the Risky artiste were thrilled with the news with many inquiring about shipping options and cost.
Other artistes who have made similar moves in the past year are Spice, who launched her Graci Noir clothing line, and Shenseea, who started her lash line.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy