Popcaan to release ‘Fixtape’ album with two Drake features today

We keep

getting more reasons to celebrate!

Itâ€™s Jamaicaâ€™s Independence Day, Spiceâ€™s birthday and also the day we get a Popcaan mixtape with two, thatâ€™s right, TWO features by Drake!

Popcaan will release â€˜Fixtapeâ€™ at midnight today under Drakeâ€™s OVO Sound label.

The 19-track project includes features from top-flight artistes including Drake, French Montana, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Stylo G, Masicka and Tommy Lee.

Up-and-coming artiste Jada Kingdom is also featured on the single Suh Me Luv It which is the records 12th track.

Other singles that made the final cut include the already released BUZZ, the Stylo G and Dane Ray-assisted Fresh Polo; Murda featuring French Montana and Preme with Drake featuring on Twist & Turn and All I Need.

Reactions on social media have been overwhelmingly positive with fans of the artiste counting down the hours to its release on Apple Music and Spotify.

WE REALLY GETTING THIS TONIGHT OMG â€” Î±. (@whorefordrake) pic.twitter.com/Qi2znYSZcuAugust 6, 2020

POPCAAN DROPPIN 2 joints with DRAKE TONIGHT?? DANCEHALL DRAKE IS BACKŸ•ºŸ¾Ÿ•ºŸ¾Ÿ•ºŸ¾Ÿ•ºŸ¾Ÿ•ºŸ¾Ÿ•ºŸ¾Ÿ•ºŸ¾Ÿ•ºŸ¾Ÿ•ºŸ¾â€” Osama Bin GuapoŸŒŸ¾â€â™‚ï¸ â‚†â¶â‚† (@amzjussboolin) August 6, 2020

Popcaan X Masicka X Tommy Lee pon 1 song ??? Ÿ‘€Ÿ‘€Ÿ‘€Ÿ‘€â€” PRODUCER BWOY Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@dxminant876) August 6, 2020

Omo that Popcaan mixtape bout to be Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥, that â€œAll i needâ€ snippet i heard on Drakeâ€™s live IG lasanŸ¥¶Ÿ¥¶Ÿ¥¶â€” Ÿ¤Ÿ˜‡GhÃ¸$TŸ˜ˆŸ–¤ (@OptimuXShadowWw) August 6, 2020

Drake, PND and Popcaan are about to drop this summerâ€™s anthemâ€” drakeâ€™s arabic ting (@fentysveryown) August 6, 2020

That popcaan tracklist looks like it has only slapsâ€” TIMELES$Ÿ (@chvmvr) Two drake featuresAugust 6, 2020

Finally dropping tonight!â€” THE WÃ†V (@THE_WAEV) POPCAAN x DRAKE â€“ All I Need& POPCAAN x DRAKE x PARTYNEXTDOOR â€“ Twist & TurnLetâ€™s gooooooAugust 6, 2020