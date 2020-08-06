Popcaan to release ‘Fixtape’ album with two Drake features today

Popcaan to release ‘Fixtape’ album with two Drake features todayThursday, August 06, 2020
|
We keep
getting more reasons to celebrate!
Itâ€™s Jamaicaâ€™s Independence Day, Spiceâ€™s birthday and also the day we get a Popcaan mixtape with two, thatâ€™s right, TWO features by Drake!
Popcaan will release â€˜Fixtapeâ€™ at midnight today under Drakeâ€™s OVO Sound label.
The 19-track project includes features from top-flight artistes including Drake, French Montana, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Stylo G, Masicka and Tommy Lee.
Up-and-coming artiste Jada Kingdom is also featured on the single Suh Me Luv It which is the records 12th track.
Other singles that made the final cut include the already released BUZZ, the Stylo G and Dane Ray-assisted Fresh Polo; Murda featuring French Montana and Preme with Drake featuring on Twist & Turn and All I Need.
Reactions on social media have been overwhelmingly positive with fans of the artiste counting down the hours to its release on Apple Music and Spotify.
