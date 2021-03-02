Popcaan videocalls Bobby Shmurda, fuels collab rumours

Popcaan videocalls Bobby Shmurda, fuels collab rumoursTuesday, March 02, 2021
Dancehall artiste Popcaan reached out to newly freed rapper Bobby Shmurda, prompting fans to call for a track by the two.
The ‘Unruly Boss’ did so through a video chat with the Hot Boy rapper, sharing a screenshot of them speaking on Instagram. He captioned the post with “the link stay real!!! Live life to the fullest G, touch road Lilly”.
It’s uncertain what they were conversing about but fans are now hopeful that a collaboration could come from it. One fan commented “drop waa song nuh” while another wrote, “we need a collab”.
Shmurda was recently released from prison after serving six years for weapons possession. He is currently out on parole until the end of his sentence in 2026.
Shmurda and Popcaan already have a connection as the the latter featured on a remix of Shmurda’s hit Hot Boy that also includes Mavado and Junior Reid. Shmurda is also of Jamaican heritage thanks to his father.
