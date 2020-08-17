Popcaan wants Tommy Lee Sparta freed

It’s been over a month since dancehall artiste,Tommy Lee Sparta was detained by police, and former Gaza Empire crew member Popcaan wants him freed.

During an Instagram Live recently, while vibing to his collaboration Unda Dirt which features Tommy Lee Sparta and Masicka, Popcaan can be heard shouting “Free Tommy Lee!” several times.

Tommy Lee Sparta, real name Leroy Russell, has been in jail since July 7, under a State of Emergency (SOE) over investigations into an upsurge of violence in his hometown of Flankers, St James.

He has appeared in court three times since his detention but remains in lockup. The Blessings artiste has even solicited the help of his fans to free him, expressing that he felt targeted by the police.

The campaign was started on his Instagram account calling for an end to the discrimination he allegedly faces.

However, his saviour may not be his fans, but the Minister of Security, Dr Horace Chang. In an interview with Jamaica Observer, the minister said persons who have been held during the current SOEs could be released today, August 17, if there is no incriminating evidence against them.

“Some of them will be charged, and those that are not charged will be released. [But] those who they have evidence against that can be charged will be charged; and they [police] have been charging a number of them, ” he said.