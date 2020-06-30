Popcaan wishes mom happy birthday in hilarious video

Now, we don’t know about you BUZZ Fam, but we can’t get enough of the relationship between dancehall artiste, Popcaan, and his mom, “Miss Rhona”.

Miss Rhona celebrated her birthday on Monday, and Popcaan took to his Instagram to ask his fans to wish his mother a happy birthday. His fans obliged, and his mom, in her usual style was handing out blessings.

“Thank you, the Lord bless you,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic) on Jun 29, 2020 at 3:54pm PDT

But of course, the video couldn’t without Popcaan finding some way to tease his mom.

Pulling out his spliff, Popcaan said, ‘Mi and her haffi puff out this today,” to which Miss Rhona, quickly replied, “In the name of Jesus, don’t spoil the ting now,”

Happy Birthday, Miss Rhona!