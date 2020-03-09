Popcaan’s mom flips after he questioned if Jesus had a girlfriend

Did Jesus have a girlfriend? Thatâ€™s the question that angered Popcaanâ€™s mother causing her to flip out on him.

The artiste shared a video on Instagram of him combing his motherâ€™s hair on Sunday (March 8). In the video, Miss Rhonaâ€”as she is affectionately calledâ€”is seen in high spirits sharing details about her latest sermon at church.

Miss Rhona said she had been telling the people in her congregation to prepare themselves for the coming of the Lord. â€œI tell them at church last week, when I preached. I tell them to prepare themselves,â€ said Miss Rhona, who is a part of the leadership of a popular Portmore-based church.

â€œFor what?â€ asked Popcaan, who is seen with a spliff in his mouth.

â€œThe coming of the Lord is near,â€ responded Miss Rhona to laughter from persons not captured in the video.

The atmosphere soonÂ turned tenseÂ when a man, also on the balcony asked, â€œHow Jesus born [on] earth and never had no girlfriend, mi never understand that part deh?â€

A post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic) on Mar 8, 2020 at 5:29pm PDT

â€œThe blood of Jesus is against that talk,â€ fired back Miss Rhona, who noted that the manâ€™s statement was not the correct way to talk about the holy God.

However, the question seemed to have resonated with Popcaan who pressed his mother for an answer. â€œWhat happened to him woman, wi talk bout him gyal?â€Â pressed Popcaan. That was the end of the mother-son happy moment, as Miss Rhona told her Popcaan to get out of her hair as sheÂ exited the chair.