Popcaan’s mom flips after he questioned if Jesus had a girlfriend

Did Jesus have a girlfriend? That’s the question that angered Popcaan’s mother causing her to flip out on him.

The artiste shared a video on Instagram of him combing his mother’s hair on Sunday (March 8). In the video, Miss Rhona—as she is affectionately called—is seen in high spirits sharing details about her latest sermon at church.

Miss Rhona said she had been telling the people in her congregation to prepare themselves for the coming of the Lord. “I tell them at church last week, when I preached. I tell them to prepare themselves,†said Miss Rhona, who is a part of the leadership of a popular Portmore-based church.

“For what?†asked Popcaan, who is seen with a spliff in his mouth.

“The coming of the Lord is near,†responded Miss Rhona to laughter from persons not captured in the video.

The atmosphere soon turned tense when a man, also on the balcony asked, “How Jesus born [on] earth and never had no girlfriend, mi never understand that part deh?â€

View this post on Instagram

“The blood of Jesus is against that talk,†fired back Miss Rhona, who noted that the man’s statement was not the correct way to talk about the holy God.

However, the question seemed to have resonated with Popcaan who pressed his mother for an answer. “What happened to him woman, wi talk bout him gyal?â€Â pressed Popcaan. That was the end of the mother-son happy moment, as Miss Rhona told her Popcaan to get out of her hair as she exited the chair.