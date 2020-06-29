Popcaan’s sister wishes mom happy birthday

Popcaan’s sister wishes mom happy birthdayMonday, June 29, 2020
|
It is officially Miss Rhona Day!
Popcaan’s sister, Annalecia Sutherland, better known as “Unruly Squid” took to social media to wish her mom, Miss Rhona, a happy birthday.
Sutherland shared birthday greetings for her mom on Instagram on Monday (June 29).
“Happy birthday mom, love you,” said Sutherland on Instagram.
Unruly Squid also shared a heart-warming video of her mom and her brother promoting her YouTube page.
While,Miss Rhona, who is a staple in Popcan’s snaps on IG, initially took issue with Annalecia’s moniker – “Unruly Squid” noting that she never gave birth to anyone by such name, she relented to endorsing her daughter’s channel.
Brother Popcaan also endorsed her Youtube channel, while sharing some advice on how she can be more authentic in her promotion of ‘Unrulysquid Lifestyle’.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy