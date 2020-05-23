Popcaan claims his ‘trim have a buzz’Saturday, May 23, 2020
|
Well, they say art sometimes come from your experiences, and dancehall artiste Popcaanâ€™s yet to be released single Buzz is the perfect example of that. Popcaan shocked fans recently when
The Unruly Boss then hinted that his new look would also be complemented with new music, and he kept his word.
In the song, he echoed the sentiments of many of his female fans who expressed that his haircut made him look even more handsome.
â€œGyal, dem seh mi trim have a buzz, gyal dem seh mi trim have a buzz,â€
Popcaan teased fans with the unreleased track on his Instagram on Friday, and left them begging for him to â€˜drop itâ€™.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy