Popcaan’s Vanquish debuts at number two on the Billboard Chart

Dancehall artiste Popcaan Vanquish album debut on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart at number two this week.

The ten tracks album was released on December 20, 2019, and features songs such as Can’t Wait, Love You, and One Thing Alone.

The album is also Popcaan’s debut on international superstar, Drake’s, Ovo Sound Label.

This is third time that Popcaan debuted on the billboard charts in this same slot. His 2014 Album, Where We Come From, and 2018, Forever also debuted at number 2 on the chart.

Stick Figures, World On Fire has the number one spot on the chart, while Lee “Scratch” Perry is holding out the number three spot with Heavy Rain.