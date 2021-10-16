Popeyes to add ‘Hottie Sauce’ to menu as Megan Thee Stallion becomes franchise owner

There’s a reason, US rapper, Megan Thee Stallion is the ultimate ‘hottie’. But music is not the only industry the entertainer is heating things up. The Savage artiste is about to turn things up several notches as she cashes in on another ‘hot’ brand endorsement.

Taking to her social media to make the announcement, Thee Stallion has revealed that not only is she the newest franchise holder of Popeyes and will be opening up her very own store soon, but that the food chain will be adding a new hot sauce to their menu dubbed the Hottie Sauce.

According to several international news media outlets, the Hottie Sauce will be available in stores come next week and will be made with “honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper.

“Yesss Hotties it’s true Thee mf HOTTIE SAUCE IS DROPPING AT @popeyes OCT 19TH. So pull up and get you some [fire],” the entertainer tweeted confirming the news. “Not only that but ya girl is now a franchise owner and will be opening my very own Popeyes locations!”

In a statement channeling her excitement for the new venture, The “Thot Sh*t” said she is “appreciative of Popeyes’ commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants.’ She went on to state that partnering with the popular food chain was a major “milestone in her journey and evolution as an entrepreneur” and that she has always been a fan of the Popeyes brand.