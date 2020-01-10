Popular British singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoying her time in Jamaica

Popular British singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoying her time in JamaicaFriday, January 10, 2020
|
Leigh-Anne Pinnock from UK-based girl group Little Mix must be the envy of a number of people back home in England as she soaked up some sun in Jamaica.
She has been taking to Instagram to show off her adventures in the home of her ancestors, and she has been turning heads with some great pictures.
One of the pictures showcases her well-tanned body after seemingly hitting the beach in Montego Bay. Quite unabashed the singer showed off her curvaceous figure while sporting a Calvin Klein two-piece.
She captioned it, saying: “Tan come throughhh.. finally. I was needing that Vitamin D with a Jamaican flag among the emojis.”
In another picture, she again showed off her figure while indicating that she was wearing a brand ‘In a seashell’ that she had co-founded against a graffiti-laden wall in what seems to be Kingston.
Another photo shows her rocking a sexy outfit and sneakers in an undisclosed location.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy