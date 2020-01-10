Popular British singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoying her time in Jamaica

Leigh-Anne Pinnock from UK-based girl group Little Mix must be the envy of a number of people back home in England as she soaked up some sun in Jamaica.

She has been taking to Instagram to show off her adventures in the home of her ancestors, and she has been turning heads with some great pictures.

One of the pictures showcases her well-tanned body after seemingly hitting the beach in Montego Bay. Quite unabashed the singer showed off her curvaceous figure while sporting a Calvin Klein two-piece.

She captioned it, saying: “Tan come throughhh.. finally. I was needing that Vitamin D with a Jamaican flag among the emojis.”

In another picture, she again showed off her figure while indicating that she was wearing a brand ‘In a seashell’ that she had co-founded against a graffiti-laden wall in what seems to be Kingston.

Another photo shows her rocking a sexy outfit and sneakers in an undisclosed location.