Porn site bids $10 mill to rename Miami Heat arena

Porn site bids $10 mill to rename Miami Heat arenaMonday, September 16, 2019
|
Bang Bros – that’s right – the adult entertainment site, has tossed their hat in the ring to gain the rights to rename the Miami Heat arena with a hefty US$10 million bid.
The announcement comes on the heels of Miami Heat seeking a new sponsor, with long-time sponsor American Airlines having their contract expire at the end of the year, with no plans to renew.
Many are chiming in on the announcement, saying that it’s nothing more than a publicity stunt by the ‘World’s Best Porn Site’. Bang Bros, however, are sticking to the sincerity of their claim, noting that the company is even willing to increase its $10 million offer to secure the deal.
In their official statement Bang Bros said: “Miami is known for many things – South Beach, beautiful women, and sports teams like the professional NBA team the Miami Heat. Miami is also known for BangBros. So, it makes sense to pair up winning programs like the Miami Heat and BangBros for a sponsorship opportunity, naming the home arena they play in.”
It’s uncertain at this point if the Heat organisation has met it with a similar seriousness.
Though it might seem incredible to have this deal going through, at some point the money might be too good to pass up.
While we wait, social media remains undefeated with the reactions to the announcement.
Tell us BUZZ fam, will the Heats be shooting hoops in “The BBC” next year?
