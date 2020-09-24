Pornhub partners with German fashion brand for erotic video

Pornhub partners with German fashion brand for erotic videoThursday, September 24, 2020
|
An unlikely partnership has occurred.
Pornhub has teamed up with Berlin-based design house Namilia for a high-fashion pornographic video that is intended to promote sexual empowerment.
That’s really a first.
In a video that can be viewed on the websites of both companies, Pornhub talents are seen getting frisky in the ‘Pornhub x Namilia’ capsule collection, HEROTICA. In addition to undressing, the models are seen masturbating and performing other sexual acts.
According to Namilia, this partnership is a way to promote sexual empowerment.
“The cosmos of sexual pleasure has been restricted to a few boring and chauvinistic narratives for the pleasure of the male gaze, up until rather recently. Porn isn’t something existentially male, most women just have been previously excluded from determining the narrative,” the company said on its website.
The HEROTICA collection includes tracksuits with crystal embellishments, cropped tees, hoodies and dresses. Most of these items have the Pornhub logo printed on them, so you really can’t miss it.
Namilia and Pornhub started their partnership earlier this year when Pornhub stars walked in Namilia’s runway show for its spring/summer collection.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy