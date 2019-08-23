Possible new dancehall track from Rihanna

Possible new dancehall track from RihannaFriday, August 23, 2019
|
With months of sustained social media pressure from her fans on the launch of her new album, mega pop-star Rihanna relented in June with a behind-the-scenes post on her Instagram story.
Some fans were appeased by this, others still speculating if the star was merely teasing her very anxious fans.
On Friday, August 16, though, more news dropped about this upcoming album, with a fan page on Twitter – @Rihanna2, tweeting a photo of a registration for a new Rihanna song through her publishing company, BMI.
The song, titled, Private Loving, is expected to have a dancehall flavour, with Jamaican dancehall/reggae artiste Demarco, being listed in the song credits.
Demarco, who recently signed a three-album deal with Akon’s Kon Live label, seemingly confirmed the existence of the song in a direct message from the fan page (see below). The artiste responded “Respect” to the note of congratulations by the sender.
This new track would potentially be listed among Rihanna’s impressive line-up of dancehall-inspired tracks including, Work and Rude Boy.
Tell us how you feel about a potential new dancehall-themed track from Rihanna.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy