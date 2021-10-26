Potential Kidd enjoying marriage

It’s been a month since dancehall artiste Potential Kidd wed the love of his life, Althea Henry-Taylor in a private clerk office ceremony in New Jersey. Today, the entertainer is still basking in newfound marital bliss.

The Yah Suh Nice deejay, whose given name is Dwayne Taylor, told BUZZ that he’s living the ‘sweet life’.

“Mi well happy right now and mi comfortable, is like the Disney Channel show Sweet Life by Zack n Cody… a suh mi marriage set right now,” he said.

The 34-year-old who hails from Trench Town said as soon as he laid eyes on Althea, at Christ Anglican Church in New Jersey, he knew he had to make her his wife. He said in addition to the undeniable physical attraction he felt, his life partner is his biggest motivator.

“Nuff man think say pretty looks and a sexy shape a weh mek a woman wife material… my empress have all a that plus she motivate me fi be better. From the fuss day wi a talk after church is like mi start feel say she ago be more than mi girl,” he said.

He added; I could tell by her vybz an charisma and intelligence she was the one I want to spend my life with.”

After dating for five months, he popped the question on a beach in Miami.

“A pon mi two knees mi go enuh… just did wah it fi be different yuh nuh,” he said.

He described his clerk office ceremony as “one of the best moments in his life”, which was made even more special after well-wishers organized a lavish reception for the newlyweds.

The artiste admits that he’s still on cloud nine and says he and his newly-wed have already hatched a plan to start their family. But although the latter is high on his list of priorities, so is his music career. He told BUZZ that he is looking forward to releasing new music.

“You can look out for my new song dropping at the end of this month call Liquor inna Cup ft Tallup Mobay’s dancehall queen produced by Fe2 music. I also have an EP coming before the year is over and a new album in the new year.”

Potential Kidd broke onto the music scene in 2011, with the hit single, Yah Suh Nice. The track landed him a one-year contract with VP Records and other promotional contracts with corporate companies. At the time, he was labelled by other acts in the industry as one to watch. However, he is yet to release a track that matches up to his debut.