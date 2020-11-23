‘Pray for me’: Comedian Majah Hype hospitalised in the US

Popular comedian Majah Hype is now

asking for prayers after being hospitalised in the United States.

In a picture the entertainer shared on Instagram on Monday morning, he is in a hospital bed in Atlanta, Georgia, and wearing a face mask.

The photo was captioned: â€œLife can be so realâ€¦.pray for me yâ€™all! Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ‘‘â€

It is not clear what his illness is.

As soon as he shared the sad news, many people commented, hoping that he recovered quickly.

American rapper Lil Mama said: â€œIn my prayers for sure. May God cover you and provide the strength to make it through every optical. Keep your faith, let no bad news shake youâ€¼ï¸â€

Spragga Benz also joined in, offering prayer.

â€œŸ™Ÿ¾and Ÿ’ªŸ¾prayer warriors up and active.Jah is with you mi bredda,â€ he said.

Konshens added: â€œJah jah. Wtvr it is. Strength to overcome speedy broŸ™Ÿ¾â€

There were also comments from entertainers like Deborah Cox, Jada Kingdom, Dexta Daps, Patrice Roberts and Voice.

Majah Hypeâ€™s hospitalisation was quite sudden, as he performed in Florida on Saturday at an event called Comedy In The Garden that was held at the Miramar Amphitheater. He returned to Atlanta on Sunday.

He is also gearing up for an event he will be staging in Atlanta from December 11 to 13 called Passion Weekend. It will feature acts like Spice, Kranium, Safaree and Michael Blackson.