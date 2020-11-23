‘Pray for me’: Comedian Majah Hype hospitalised in the US

‘Pray for me’: Comedian Majah Hype hospitalised in the USMonday, November 23, 2020
|
Popular comedian Majah Hype is now
asking for prayers after being hospitalised in the United States.
In a picture the entertainer shared on Instagram on Monday morning, he is in a hospital bed in Atlanta, Georgia, and wearing a face mask.
The photo was captioned: â€œLife can be so realâ€¦.pray for me yâ€™all! Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ‘‘â€
It is not clear what his illness is.
As soon as he shared the sad news, many people commented, hoping that he recovered quickly.
American rapper Lil Mama said: â€œIn my prayers for sure. May God cover you and provide the strength to make it through every optical. Keep your faith, let no bad news shake youâ€¼ï¸â€
Spragga Benz also joined in, offering prayer.
â€œŸ™Ÿ¾and Ÿ’ªŸ¾prayer warriors up and active.Jah is with you mi bredda,â€ he said.
Konshens added: â€œJah jah. Wtvr it is. Strength to overcome speedy broŸ™Ÿ¾â€
There were also comments from entertainers like Deborah Cox, Jada Kingdom, Dexta Daps, Patrice Roberts and Voice.
Majah Hypeâ€™s hospitalisation was quite sudden, as he performed in Florida on Saturday at an event called Comedy In The Garden that was held at the Miramar Amphitheater. He returned to Atlanta on Sunday.
He is also gearing up for an event he will be staging in Atlanta from December 11 to 13 called Passion Weekend. It will feature acts like Spice, Kranium, Safaree and Michael Blackson.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy