Prayers for Rygin King: Social media users react to shooting

Social media users are sending out prayers and well-wishes for dancehall artiste Rygin King who was seriously injured after being shot today, June 28.

As many speculate about the seriousness of the artisteâ€™s injuries and the circumstances of the attack, even more are remaining hopeful that the Montego Bay deejay pulls through. Â

The Me, Myself & I artiste, born Matthew Smith, is said to undergone surgery.

Videos of the artiste following the incident and being rushed to surgey at hospital are circulating on social media.

Below are responses social media users:

Got news RYGIN KING is stable !!! God is good!â€” Rvssian (@Rvssian) June 29, 2020

Prayers out to Rygin KingŸ™Ÿ½â€” Young_4pf (@Youngy__1) June 28, 2020

Prayers for Rygin King Ÿ™Ÿ¿Ÿ™Ÿ¿Ÿ™Ÿ¿Ÿ™Ÿ¿Ÿ™Ÿ¿â€” KOBE_WON_GINOBILI (@DJ_Valentinoo) 2020 please spare him â€¦nigga damnJune 28, 2020

Alexa, play "Vision" by Rygin Kingâ€” Pussy Villain (@iKushRebel) June 28, 2020

Bro they shoot Rygin King. Smh. Mess up my medzâ€” JT6Ÿ‡±Ÿ‡¨ (@Jervel_official) June 29, 2020

Rygin King situation mess me up star, a just one a dem yute deh weh mi think everybody did wah see win, but apparently not smhâ€” Dunder Mifflin, Corporate (@1_MrWonderful) June 29, 2020

Pull through Rygin King Ÿ˜“ RIP to the young lady that was with youâ€” DJ Gunnerâš¡ï¸ (@djgunner_246) June 29, 2020

The song that Rygin King gonna sing when he pull through this is gonna be a hitâ€” R O M Z I I N O V A #BlackLivesMatter (@romziinova) June 29, 2020

Speedy recovery Rygin king Ÿ˜¢Ÿ”µŸ™. Jah knowsŸ˜­â€” Jalloh Osman (@JallohOsman10) June 29, 2020

Rygin King seh TUFF for a reason Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾ â€” Dkobyy Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@dannykobyy) https://t.co/3aOoBw78usJune 29, 2020

Itâ€™s crazy the amount of people showing the Rygin king video right now Ÿ™„ prayed up Kingâ€” You (@Firstchxnce) June 29, 2020