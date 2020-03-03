Pre-bookings for Machel Montano’s first cruise almost sold out after one day

Pre-bookings for Machel Montano’s first cruise almost sold out after one dayTuesday, March 03, 2020
Just one day after pre-bookings went live, MelÃ© Cruise is mostly sold out.
The MelÃ© team confirmed the news on Monday evening. Phase one pre-bookings opened up to the public on Sunday (March 1), and by the following day, Oceanview and Interior cabins were sold out. Balcony and Suites, however, are still available.
Shortly after, they announced that the first phase of pre-bookings for 2021 cruise was closed and phase two would begin on Thursday, March 5 at 12 p.m. (AST).
The latest development really speaks to Machel Montanoâ€™s star power, especially considering that major details, including cruise destination, artiste line-up, events and activities, have not been released.
From the moment the Conch Shell singer announced the all-inclusive carnival cruise at the final edition of Machel Monday, interest to be a part of the experience skyrocketed to a feverish pitch almost immediately.
On Sunday, Machel shared a sneak peek video of the ship on Instagram.
The cruise â€“ a collaborative effort between the Monk and Carnival juggernaut TRIBE Carnival â€“ will set sail from Florida and is his first performance on the high seas.
Soca cruises have been the latest trend for Carnival enthusiasts over the last few years. Ubersoca Cruise -which will set sail in November â€“ also set a record for fastest sell-out rate in its history when it sold out within hours of opening general bookings last month. Soca on the Seas, which previously sailed to the Mediterranean, Latin America, and Dubai, will be heading to Mexico in September and Africa in 2021.
