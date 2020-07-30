President Ye or nay? Kanye misses another presidential ballot

President Ye or nay? Kanye misses another presidential ballotThursday, July 30, 2020
Kanye West’s bid for the White House is in doubt once more after the rapper failed to make it onto the presidential ballot for another state.
The office of Massachusetts Secretary of State, William Galvin, said West’s team did not take nomination papers to make it onto the ballot, and the deadline for submitting the 5,000 signatures to be included passed on Tuesday.
Thehe nomination papers are required to include the candidate’s name, the name of a vice presidential candidate and 11 Massachusetts electors.
Earlier this month, West said he no longer supports President Donald Trump and announced that he would be making a run for the presidency himself. The status of his campaign has been in question, however, as conflicting reports emerge from his camp.
Following a bizarre rant at his first campaign rally, where he spoke about almost aborting his oldest child, his wife Kim Kardashian West asked for compassion as the rapper deals with his bipolar disorder.
