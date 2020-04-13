Prince Harry ‘hinted at plans to quit the royal family in 2019’Monday, April 13, 2020
Prince Harry hinted at his plans to quit the royal family months before it was announced, according to Dr Jane Goodall.
The 35-year-old prince recently stepped down as a senior member of the royals. Goodhall has now claimed that the prince hinted at his long-term intentions during a conversation with her in July 2019, when she visited Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.
She told the Daily Mail newspaper’s Weekend Magazine: “At the end [of the conversation] Meghan [Markle] came in to listen with Archie. “He was very tiny and very sleepy, not too pleased to be passed from his mummy.”
Goodall then practised Queen Elizabeth’s wave with Archie—who is now 11 months old—telling his parents: “He’ll have to learn this.”
Recalling their conversation, she explained: “Harry said, ‘No, he’s not growing up like that.'”
