Prince Harry, Meghan Markle buy US$14.7-m estate near Oprah Winfrey

Following their news-making

The two have moved into a seven-acre estate, valued at US$14.65 million by real estate agents, in the Santa Barbara County, California. The home is believed to be in the coastal community of Montecito where Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres also have homes.

The estate is said to have been built in 2003 with a 14,500-square-foot (1,350-square metre) main house that includes nine bedrooms, game room, a home theatre, spa facilities, an elevator and a gym.

There is also a two-bedroom guesthouse, teahouse, tennis court and a swimming pool on the property.

The couple married in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and have a son, Archie.