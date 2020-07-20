Prince Harry sang ‘It Wasn’t Me’ for Shaggy the first time they met

Prince Harry is a Shaggy fan. The Bombastic artiste revealed that the Prince song a rendition of his hit song It Wasn’t Me to him the first time they met.

Back in 2012, Prince Harry came to Jamaica to visit the Bustamante Hospital for Children, where he met Shaggy and his daughter.

“My daughter thought he was supposed to be a prince on a horse, like in her storybook,” Shaggy told the Observer Magazine. “He [Prince Harry] turned to me and said, “Wow, she’s just so not impressed’, and then he sang, It Wasn’t Me“

The artiste, through his Shaggy, Make A Difference Foundation, hosts his Shaggy and Friends Concert to raise funds for the Bustamante Hospital for Children. The first concert was held on January 3, 2009. The event was then staged one year later in 2010 after which it was decided that the concert would be staged every two years because of the huge demands on Shaggy’s time. Since then concerts have been held in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018. However, none was held in 2020.

Shaggy went on to say that he also likes to think Harry’s grandmother – Queen Elizabeth loves his music too after he played at her 92nd birthday party at the Royal Albert Hall.

“Afterwards I was standing right beside her,’ he added. ‘It would have been crazy if she was like, ‘Hello, Mr Boombastic’,” he said.