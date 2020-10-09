Prince Pine the pudding man? Twitter thinks it’s cracked the code

Prince Pine the pudding man? Twitter thinks it’s cracked the codeFriday, October 09, 2020
|
It seems the joke is on Prince Pine, this time!
The influencer and comedian is used to being part of the conversation online but it seems an innocent post by one user had him being the subject of it.
When Twitter user, @bri_clarke876 (better known as Miss Jamaica Global 2019, Brithney Clarke) shared a photo of herself at the famed pudding spot in Priory, St Ann, she was doing what many before her have done; showing off one of the islandâ€™s most popular culinary jaunts.
Clarke posted the pic at the roadside set up, known for its delicious range of the traditional Jamaican dessert â€“ pudding, along with someone associated with the establishment. It was the individualâ€™s close resemblance to the popular social media personality, Prince Pine, that immediately caught the attention of many.
â€œWhy is this Prince Pine?â€ asked one user, while another said â€œPrince Pine feel him slickâ€.
Another asked â€œSo that ainâ€™t prince pineâ€ while yet another stated â€œPrince Pine at it again, the man jus multi-talentedâ€.
Do yaâ€ see the resemblance, BUZZ fam? Let us know in the comments?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy