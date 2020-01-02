Prison is life’s greatest teacher, says Vybz Kartel

Prison is life’s greatest teacher, says Vybz KartelThursday, January 02, 2020
Vybz Kartel often refers to himself as ‘di teacha’, but there’s a teacher greater than him, and that’s prison.
The Watch Over Us artiste has been more vocal on his current situation lately, and apparently equally weary too.
In his latest commentary on the situation, Vybz Kartel took to his Instagram account to share a meme with his fans.
The meme depicted life’s three greatest teachers, ‘Heartbreak, An Empty Pocket and Failures. But the artiste had one more to add, “….and Prison!,” he wrote.
While offering their support, fans speculated that the artiste was disheartened with the lack of progress in his appeal. It was reported that the appeal verdict was in advanced stages in December 2019.
Another picture posted soon after that photo, showed that Vybz Kartel has found his resolve. “But tell you wah, from dem good me Great. #FamilyFirst #SkyDweller,” he captioned a photo of his family.
