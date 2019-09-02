Proceeds from Romain Virgo’s ‘Dutty Man’ single will be going to charity

Reggae singer Romain Virgo is planning to hand over proceeds from his recently released single, Dutty Man, to Eve For Life.

Eve For Life is a local non-governmental organisation that supports and empowers survivors of sexual violence and women and children living with or affected by HIV/AIDS.

The single, which was produced by Upsetter Records and Loud City Music, has been receiving positive feedback since Romain Virgo performed it with 10-year-old Tashae Silvera at Reggae Sumfest in July. The performance was the highlight for many in attendance at Night 2 of the festival. The performance video generated thousands of views and shares from social media users.

The official music video for the track was released on August 31, and already it has received more than about 19,000 views on YouTube. There have also been tons of positive comments with viewers lauding Romain Virgo for the message.

— Written by Shania Hanchard