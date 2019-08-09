Producer defends Curvy Diva after she removes panty on stage

Producer defends Curvy Diva after she removes panty on stageFriday, August 09, 2019
|
Following the heated debate and the
public backlash that Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ Barrett has received since removing
her underwear on stage, at least one member of the entertainment industry has come
to her defence.
Producer Donald ‘Icon’ Medder believes the surprising move by the ‘Lifestyle’ entertainer was a good one.
“It’s entertainment. When I saw it, I actually thought it was a brilliant PR move to create controversy and get people talking. I also believe the backlash may be so intense because they don’t like her,” Icon said.
“And it worked because now people know about her new collab song. Anything she does is blown out of proportion. Doesn’t Spice do raunchy overly sexual performances? Where’s the outcry for decency there?”
The performance in question took place at one of the Pride JA events hosted by the Jamaica Forum for Lesbians, All-Sexuals and Gays (J-FLAG) in August. Before Dexta Daps’ ‘No Underwear’ was played, the former Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall host removed her underwear and placed it in the direction of the console, much to the delight of the crowd.
While she got a lot of cheers from the audience at the event, she has come in for sharp criticism on social media with persons saying that her actions were distasteful.
