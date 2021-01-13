Producer drops new Dennis Brown-inspired riddim

Producer Tasjay James Smith recently dropped a remake of his earlier

The Jamaican-born Smith, who now resides in Canada, noted that the inspiration behind the riddim was his upbringing, citing that he often heard the music of Brown and thought it necessary to produce something inspired by the prolific artiste.

The project, which was undertaken by Smith’s company Tasjay Productions, employed the track’s original musicians, Sly and Robbie, to recreate the drum pattern.

Coupled with Firehouse Crew and engineer Delroy “Fatta” Pottinger, he created a refreshed version of the popular beat.

“Dancehall is for a certain age group, after which we fall back to good old Reggae music, this kind of sound appeals to all kinds of people either allowing to reminisce or create new memories with the strong sound of this beat, that’s all we really want to do with music is inspire and edify people,’ explained Smith

“With COVID-19 monopolising 2020, the team did not pursue getting visuals actively, but now are ready for the second phase of the promotion of the 16-track project which features some of the great reggae artistes of our time,” added Smith.

Smith further said his production company was now in the process of creating visuals for a few of the singles to kick start 2021.

Those on the riddim include Anthony B, Luciano, and Little Hero.

Some of the standout tracks on Outta Jamaica Riddim are Luciano’s New Sheriff, Rad Dixon featuring Teacha Dee with the uplifting Keep The Children Safe, and Horace Martin featuring Vonnii with Awake Jah Jah Children.