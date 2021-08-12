Producer Jahvy Ambassador discloses Jaguar partnership

Dancehall producer Jahvy Ambassador has revealed that he has entered into a partnership with Jaguar Jamaica.

In an Instagram post, the producer related that the partnership involves the new Jaguar F-PACE.

“Super elated to announce my partnership with Jaguar Jamaica to showcase the lifestyle of the brand new Jaguar F-PACE,” he captioned of post of him and a representative from the car company standing infront of the sleek vehicle.

“Nuff love to everyone who’s supported my career over the years. Let’s Jag!!” he continued.

The Tru Ambassador Entertainment producer is mainly known for his work with dancehall act Alkaline. He played a major role in Alkaline’s recent project Top Prize and has been involved with the artiste for a big part of his career.

In the comment section of the post, Jaguar Jamaica shared that they were also excited to be partnering with the producer.

“It was an absolute pleasure having you!,” its official Instagram handle commented.