Producer predicts hit with upcoming Skillibeng single called ‘Run’

Skillibeng’s The Prodigy ‘Skilltape’ is less than a week away, and producer

Pierre Minto is already predicting a hit for one its singles, Run.

The gangster single was co-produced by his Minto Play Da Riddim label, and Flourish Music. Speaking to BUZZ, Minto said the collaboration actualised after he reached out to Skillibeng’s primary producer, Gutty Bling, who was impressed by the instrumental.

“What makes Run different is the production itself,” Minto said. “The beat is different, high energy, and of course Skillibeng’s delivery on the beat – he’s always successful with that. His lyrics, his flows, it’s just unbelievable and my expectation is that this song will go number one. I’m really confident, this is a really good song.”

The Prodigy will bear 25 singles and is scheduled for release by Eastsyde Records on December 23.

Minto is also working with another popular act, Intence, on the upcoming track Skin To Skin with co-producer Short Heart.

The Los Angeles-based talent has maintained his relevance all year with productions for heavyweights like Vybz Kartel (Run Dancehall featuring Lisa Mercedez), Popcaan (Party Business) and Safaree (Tek Off). He has also done several productions for ZJ Liquid and is the instrumentalist behind Rygin King’s Vision, and Jahvillani’s God A War and Miraculous.

“2020 has been really good and progressive for my label… Working with a lot of big names in the music industry is really a blessing for me,” he said. “In the music industry, I try to mix it up; record young artistes, artistes that’s established, and that’s what will build my label.”

Minto traced his affinity for music to childhood and said he made his production debut in 2013 with They Wanna by Jahmiel. Though he is based overseas, he does not limit himself to one genre and dabbles in hip hop and rap.

For 2021, he is aiming to expand his repertoire with his debut juggling rhythm, The Open Bar. The set will host acts like Charly Black, Munga Honorable, Tifa, Lanae, Jay-5 Flow and Trauma.

“This rhythm is sure to have you dancing and moving, and it has a tropical Caribbean flavour,” he said.