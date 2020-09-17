Producer Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor featured on Apple Music series

Having produced

many hits, it is no surprise that Jamaican entertainer Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor

has been featured on Apple Music’s ‘Behind the Boards’ series.

For the series, Apple Music puts together playlists of some of the songs created by the world’s best producers.

A playlist with 29 songs was created for McGregor. Some of the tracks on the list are Controlla by Drake, So Fine by Sean Paul, Amarillo by Shakira, Blessed by Shenseea and Tyga, Slave Mill by Damian Marley, Don’t Walk Away by John Legend and Koffee and Weh Dem A Do by Mavado.

“Much Love to @applemusic for this #behindtheboards Playlist!! A few records I’ve produced all in one cool playlist! Check it out,” McGregor said on Instagram on Thursday.

Behind the Boards has also featured several well-established producers like Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, Metro Boomin, Kanye West, Mark Ronson and Eminem.