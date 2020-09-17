Producer Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor featured on Apple Music series

Producer Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor featured on Apple Music seriesThursday, September 17, 2020
|
Having produced
many hits, it is no surprise that Jamaican entertainer Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor
has been featured on Apple Music’s ‘Behind the Boards’ series.
For the series, Apple Music puts together playlists of some of the songs created by the world’s best producers.
A playlist with 29 songs was created for McGregor. Some of the tracks on the list are Controlla by Drake, So Fine by Sean Paul, Amarillo by Shakira, Blessed by Shenseea and Tyga, Slave Mill by Damian Marley, Don’t Walk Away by John Legend and Koffee and Weh Dem A Do by Mavado.
“Much Love to @applemusic for this #behindtheboards Playlist!! A few records I’ve produced all in one cool playlist! Check it out,” McGregor said on Instagram on Thursday.
Behind the Boards has also featured several well-established producers like Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, Metro Boomin, Kanye West, Mark Ronson and Eminem.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy