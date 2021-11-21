Projexx drops Queen Hill

Dancehall artiste Projexx on Friday (November 19) dropped his EP ‘Queen Hill’.

The new EP puts Projexx’s smooth delivery front and center as he glides effortlessly on a mixture of dancehall and modern Afrobeats production.

According to Projexx, everything on Queen Hill burns with the urgency of youthful ambitions and young love.

Projexx went on to share that the album opens with “Sidepiece”, a song about infidelity, which showcases his ability to blend low-key R&B bars with the dancehall he heard growing up in Jamaica, mixing in modern afrobeats and reggaeton.

The fast rising star also dropped a video for one of the project’s standout singles, “Another Day” featuring Jesse Royal.

The romantic clip finds Projexx and a partner celebrating their love in a variety of breathtaking locales, as Jesse Royal drives home the sentiment in the chorus, singing about the immediacy and intensity of love.