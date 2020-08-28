Protect them at all costs! D’Angel takes out insurance for her legs

Dancehall artiste D’Angel has become the first Jamaican celebrity to reveal that she has insured a body part. The self-proclaimed ‘First Lady of Dancehall’ told

“I won best leg in Jamaica’s fashion model pageant in the late nineties, and I never retired, the older I get is the more sexier I get like fine wine, so I just had to insure them,” she said to the surprise of her host.

She now joins international celebrities like Taylor Swift and Rihanna who have both insured their legs for US$21 million and one million respectively.

While not stating the cost of her insurance, or when she insured them, the Mind Yuh Business artiste said her insurance is especially important now because of her only OnlyFans account which she named ‘Long, Lean Legs Doll’.

“My pictures are perfect body art-it’s [her body] like a canvas, you can just paint me,” she said.

“I’m grown and sexy, and I’m confident, and I really just motivate a lot of women to just be confident in themselves and just love yourself for who you are,” she added.

Album

D’Angel also shared that she has had to beef up security since joining the platform.

“Safety is of utmost importance and that’s already in place. Mi nuh roll by myself, I have to protect this body,” she said.

D’Angel revealed that after 15 years in the business, she will finally be releasing her first album. She said she was inspired by the buzz around her OnlyFans account, and the released of her latest single Exposed.

“I’m a dancehall and reggae artiste, so I wanted an album that would showcase both sides of D’Angel, the stronger side, the happy, everything. But when this exposed, situation occurred, I decided to run with it, because when something like this is happening a must God a work,”