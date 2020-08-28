It’s ‘A Vibe’: Protoje returns with ‘In Search of Lost Time’

Protoje returned with the release of his much-anticipated album

The album is Protoje’s fifth and his first 2018’s A Matter of Time whichwas nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album the following year.

Of the album’s release, Protoje said, “It feels really encouraging putting out my fifth album. Time has flown by so quickly to get to this point. To have my daughter on the cover is very symbolic. It is actually a game she always plays with me when she wants me to chase her. In reality, I feel I am two to three steps behind in my personal life a lot of the time, so that is a representation of In Search Of Lost Time. I hope sharing that moment with her on the cover is something she will appreciate as years go by.”

The Kingston Be Wise artiste added that the album is his first to be completed in his new studio in Irish Town, Jamaica which adds to “building the sound and the legacy of that place. It is a moment in my life, a moment in time, and I think everything about the presentation of the album reflects that…”

The album’s release was preceded by three singles Same So, Like Royalty featuring Popcaan and A Vibe featuring rapper Wiz Khalifa, which dropped last week.

Social media reaction to the album has been overwhelmingly favourable, with one user commenting “This is a new sound from Protoje and I’m in shock. The album solidddd”.

Another said, “Protoje album is a vibe. Best songs? All of them” while a third commented on the artiste’s “preoccupation with time – the past, present and future … 7 Year Itch, 8 Year Affair, A Matter of Time and now in Search of Lost Time…”

If a standout track was to be found, it would seemingly be his collaboration with fellow Grammy winner Koffee on Switch It Up for which many highlighted the two artistes’ verses and flow on the track.

The album launch was accompanied by a virtual listening party by Protoje which included fellow Indiggnation acts Lila Ike and Jaz Elise.

In Search of Lost Time is available for purchase on all major streaming services.