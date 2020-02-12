Protoje and Lila Ike to take on Europe with upcoming tour

Protoje and Lila Ike to take on Europe with upcoming tourWednesday, February 12, 2020
|
Protoje and Lila Ike are set to visit Europe in their upcoming “Lost Experiences” tour which kicks off on April 8.
The tour will see the Reggae duo performing at multiple venues in Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Belgium, Switzerland and The Netherlands.
While performances are also to be held in the United Kingdom, tour dates and locations have not yet been announced.
In speaking about the tour on his Instagram, Protoje noted that the tour was two years overdue and that he was glad to have his mentor, Lila Ike joining him.
“Kicking off the 2020 campaign with a tour envisioned 2 years ago. Glad to welcome @lilaike to the Lost Experience tour throughout Europe this April. UK stay tuned,” said Protoje on Instagram.
The 25-year-old Reggae songstress who was equally as happy and excited about the upcoming tour also shared her sentiments on Instagram.
“Happy to announce that I will be joining @protoje on a tour through Europe this coming April #LostExperiencesTour . Check the dates and pull up nuff new music to share don’t loose the opportunity to experience this,” said Lila.
It has been a particularly good start to the year for the singer who recently wrapped up a solo tour and is expected to attend the Paris Fashion Week.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy