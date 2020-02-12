Protoje and Lila Ike to take on Europe with upcoming tour

Protoje and Lila Ike are set to visit Europe in their upcoming “Lost Experiences” tour which kicks off on April 8.

The tour will see the Reggae duo performing at multiple venues in Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Belgium, Switzerland and The Netherlands.

While performances are also to be held in the United Kingdom, tour dates and locations have not yet been announced.

In speaking about the tour on his Instagram, Protoje noted that the tour was two years overdue and that he was glad to have his mentor, Lila Ike joining him.

“Kicking off the 2020 campaign with a tour envisioned 2 years ago. Glad to welcome @lilaike to the Lost Experience tour throughout Europe this April. UK stay tuned,” said Protoje on Instagram.

The 25-year-old Reggae songstress who was equally as happy and excited about the upcoming tour also shared her sentiments on Instagram.

“Happy to announce that I will be joining @protoje on a tour through Europe this coming April #LostExperiencesTour . Check the dates and pull up nuff new music to share don’t loose the opportunity to experience this,” said Lila.

It has been a particularly good start to the year for the singer who recently wrapped up a solo tour and is expected to attend the Paris Fashion Week.