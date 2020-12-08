Protoje celebrates ‘Weed and Ting’ hitting a million views

Protoje celebrates ‘Weed and Ting’ hitting a million viewsTuesday, December 08, 2020
The visualizer for Protoje’s Weed and Ting has hit one million views on YouTube and the King Digg is in a celebratory mood.
The song was released in August of this year as part of Protoje’s fifth studio album In Search of Lost Time.
“I love this album so much and I see you all keep streaming so thanks,” he wrote on Instagram. Adding that it was the second song from the album to hit over a million views on YouTube since this week.
A quick check revealed that his collab, Switch It Up with Koffee had already amassed more than 1.6 million views.
And that’s not all, Protoje is promising a new video by the end of this year.
Which track from the album do you want to see a video for BUZZ Fam?
