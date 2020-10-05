Protoje drops ‘Still I Wonder’ visuals tomorrow

Protoje drops ‘Still I Wonder’ visuals tomorrowMonday, October 05, 2020
Reggae artiste Protoje will release the visuals for his single Still I Wonder from his recent album
tomorrow (October 6).
Protoje shared the news on Twitter today, adding to the growing list of tracks from his In Search of Lost Time studio album to have received such treatment.
Same So, Like Royalty featuring Popcaan and A Vibe featuring Wiz Khalifa are among the singles to have received visual accompaniments.
The album, Protoje’s fifth, has received rave reviews from fans and critics since its August 24 release.
The 10-track project is available for purchase on all major streaming services.
