Protoje says his next album is done, new music coming soon

Reggae superstar Protoje has seemingly

wrapped production on his sixth album, as he prepped his fans to look out for

new music next week.

The deejay, in a series of tweets on Friday (July 10), declared to his nearly 83,000 Twitter followers that it was time to give his four studio albums a â€˜siblingâ€™.

Time fi give dem ya a sibling ya now. â€” KingDigg (@Protoje) pic.twitter.com/YDEi8uruLaJuly 10, 2020

His last project, A Matter of Time, was released in 2018 and, with the cryptic tweet, fans are already brimming with excitement.

The founder of Indiggnation and arguably one of the leading acts in Jamaicaâ€™s reggae revival also celebrates 15 years in music since his debut in 2005.

Protoje Album Done. New Music next week. ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥â€” KingDigg (@Protoje) July 10, 2020

The St Elizabeth native has been active on his social media platforms promoting the debut projects of his female mentees, Sevana and Lila IkÃ©.

A Matter of Time, Protojeâ€™s critically acclaimed album, was nominated for the Reggae Grammy in 2019.

Are we ready for new Protoje material, BUZZ fam?