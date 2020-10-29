Protoje says Lisa Hanna ‘spat bars’ during viral interview

Protoje says Lisa Hanna ‘spat bars’ during viral interviewThursday, October 29, 2020
Entertainment has always had a place in politics, particularly Jamaicaâ€™s.
Following four-term Member of Parliament Lisa Hannaâ€™s sit-down interview on Television Jamaicaâ€™s All Angles last evening, one moment stands out that even reggae star Protoje agrees was thoroughly entertaining.
Hanna, who is running for president of the Opposition Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP), was asked about her narrow win, in what was considered a safe seat, in her St Ann South Eastern constituency.
Her reply is one that will go down one of the in the annals of political history.
Without missing a beat and in all seriousness, Hanna replied, â€œItâ€™s not about a margin because if 32 of us did win by 32 votes we would be skinning our 32 teeth right now because weâ€™d be in government. It really is about leadership.â€
The PNP lost the September 3 General Election in a wipe-out that saw the party retain only 14 seats in the 63-member Parliament.
Protoje, known as a brilliant lyricist himself, shared on Twitter, â€œIf 32 of us did win by 32 votes we would be skinning our 32 teeth. Not go lie those are BARS!!!â€
The sentiment was shared by many on the platform including one who said â€œLisa = artiste of the yearâ€.
Hanna will face-off against Mark Golding for leadership of the PNP in a special delegates conference scheduled for November 7.
