Protoje slams “handout mentality” following Lila Iké criticism

Protoje is not mincing words following a week which saw his musical charge, Like Iké, come under fire for her thoughts on collaborating with up and coming artistes.

The In.Digg.Nation boss in a tweet today (July 5) seemingly added his thoughts to those who would disagree with Lile Iké’s stance.

This bloodclaat hand out mentality a one a the biggest problem in a music business, actually we whole country. Everybody want a Buss and wouldn’t even know Wah fi do with it when dem get it. No work pon craft, just a work pon who can buss dem. Some real Tomatis bout artist.— KingDigg (@Protoje) July 5, 2020

Just before his rant, he shared a picture of Lila Iké on set of her Forget Me video which debuted last week with the words “One of the reales. Me know your character. Keep shining Royalty.” He bookended the tweet with the hashtag #theExperience, which is the name of Lika Iké’s recent album.

In what seems like a warning of things to come, Protoje cryptically added, “Y’all are gonna really love my new interviews then.”

Iké last week said most of the artistes reaching out for collaborations with her are up and coming acts that are trying to get into the business. The I Spy singer said she doesn’t believe in that and encouraged artistes to “work for it” if they want to be successful.