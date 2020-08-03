Protoje teases major collab with Popcaan this week

Protoje teases major collab with Popcaan this weekMonday, August 03, 2020
|
Reggae star Protoje is shaking things up
this week as he shores up anticipation for his latest collaboration with
dancehall artiste Popcaan.
While he was cryptic with the date of the release, Protoje promised fans the song, titled Like Royalty, will be out later this week.
â€œNew Music this week #likeroyalty ft. @PopcaanMusic 1000 retweet and we drop the video. Unruly x @indiggco,â€ he tweeted.
Once again, Yannick Reid delivers on the theme as Protojeâ€™s Creative Director and the artwork looks exceptionally brilliant!
Why was this never a thing before now? Weâ€™re so ready!!
Fellow In.Digg.Nation signee and reggae songstress Lila IkÃ© offered fans a snippet of whatâ€™s to come, seemingly sharing what could be part of Like Royaltyâ€™s chorus.
â€œIf I ever make it in life, you ago be living #LikeRoyalty. New ting this week #Indigg x #Unruly this ago loud uf,â€ IkÃ©â€™s tweeted, with both Popcaan and Protoje pictured.
How are we feeling about this collab, BUZZ fam?
