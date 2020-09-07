Protoje thanks Koffee, tells her to “keep shining”Monday, September 07, 2020
|
The resurgence of reggae music has come with an unintended but
welcomed byproduct â€“ a wave of artistes showing appreciation for their colleagues.
Continuing this vein of musical support, Grammy-nominated artiste Protoje extended his appreciation to Grammy winner Koffee on the weekend.
Protoje, in a social media post Saturday, posted a picture of a smiling Koffee with the caption â€œthanks for all youâ€™re doing for Jamaican Music and Culture. Keep shiningâ€ and tagged the Rapture singer.
The unprompted show of gratitude resonated with many of Protojeâ€™s followers, who added their thanks in the comments. One said, â€œJah Jah. Ar smile just brighten up mi dayâ€.
Another commenter replied, â€œYou are such an awesome human being. A helper, a doer, a mover, a shaker, a leader an example setter, a supporter â€“ Yes Iâ€, while a third said, â€œFacts. Young legendâ€.
Protoje and Koffee recently collaborated on a track, Switch It Up, for his recently released album In Search Of Lost Time. The reviews for the song have been overwhelmingly positive with many praising both artistes for their respective flow on the song.
Another reggae star, Chronixx, also applauded Koffeeâ€™s achievements recently, saying the Lockdown singer has inspired his new style. â€œAfter seeing how she approach her creativity, it was just like a breath of fresh air. Whenever people used to tell me my music is such a breath of fresh air, itâ€™s the first time I got to experience it from a artiste that was a few years younger than meâ€¦â€ Chronixx said in a Hot 97 interview in July.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy