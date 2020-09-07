Protoje thanks Koffee, tells her to “keep shining”

The resurgence of reggae music has come with an unintended but

welcomed byproduct â€“ a wave of artistes showing appreciation for their colleagues.

Continuing this vein of musical support, Grammy-nominated artiste Protoje extended his appreciation to Grammy winner Koffee on the weekend.

Protoje, in a social media post Saturday, posted a picture of a smiling Koffee with the caption â€œthanks for all youâ€™re doing for Jamaican Music and Culture. Keep shiningâ€ and tagged the Rapture singer.

The unprompted show of gratitude resonated with many of Protojeâ€™s followers, who added their thanks in the comments. One said, â€œJah Jah. Ar smile just brighten up mi dayâ€.

View this post on Instagram Ÿ˜ thanks for all youâ€™re doing for Jamaican Music and Culture. Keep shining. @originalkoffeeA post shared by KingDigg (@protoje) on Sep 5, 2020 at 8:29am PDT

Another commenter replied, â€œYou are such an awesome human being. A helper, a doer, a mover, a shaker, a leader an example setter, a supporter â€“ Yes Iâ€, while a third said, â€œFacts. Young legendâ€.

Protoje and Koffee recently collaborated on a track, Switch It Up, for his recently released album In Search Of Lost Time. The reviews for the song have been overwhelmingly positive with many praising both artistes for their respective flow on the song.

Another reggae star, Chronixx, also applauded Koffeeâ€™s achievements recently, saying the Lockdown singer has inspired his new style. â€œAfter seeing how she approach her creativity, it was just like a breath of fresh air. Whenever people used to tell me my music is such a breath of fresh air, itâ€™s the first time I got to experience it from a artiste that was a few years younger than meâ€¦â€ Chronixx said in a Hot 97 interview in July.