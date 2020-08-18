Protoje will share ‘A Vibe’ with Wiz Khalifa on Thursday

Reggae artiste Protoje will share A Vibe, the next single from his upcoming album, on Thursday.

The Wiz Khalifa- assisted track was produced by Dwayne Chin-Queen, better known as ‘Supa Dups’, and Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor.

In sharing the news, Protoje captioned the pic, which includes a ringed hand holding a lit marijuana spliff, “All herbalist get your stash ready. New music this Thursday ‘A Vibe’ featuring @wizkhalifa”. He also included a link to pre-order his album In Search of Lost Time album which will be released on August 28.

Protoje released a track, Same So, in late July from the 10-song project. The lead single has already generated more than half a million views on YouTube, while a second song Like Royalty featuring Popcaan has received 623 thousand views since its August 6 release.

Other artistes featured on the artiste’s fifth album include Koffee and Lila Iké.

In Search Of Lost Time is available for pre-order on Apple Music.